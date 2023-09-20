Dentists are asking the public to become aware of the symptoms of oral cancer as 300 cases are expected to be diagnosed here this year.

Today is Mouth Cancer Awareness Day while a further 400 people will be diagnosed with cancers of the neck and head by December.

The Irish Dental Association Ireland is urging people to avail of their free annual dental exam and to moderate their drinking and smoking as ways of reducing their exposure to the illness.

President of the association Dr Eamon Croke outlines the symptoms that you should watch out for.