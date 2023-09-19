A Ballina native has been selected to be the Grand Marshal at the 2024 New York City St Patrick's Day parade.

Maggie Timoney is the first female President and CEO of Heineken USA, and the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major beer company in the United States.

Maggie studied at Iona University in New Rochelle, New York where she played basketball while earning two degrees.

On Saturday March 16 next year, the Ballina native will lead the world's biggest and oldest civic parade.

According to the Irish Independent, Chairman of the New York City St Patrick's Day parade Board of Directors Sean Lane said:

“Maggie Timoney embodies the American dream and represents what can be achieved with determination and hard work.

"We are delighted she has been selected Grand Marshal of the 2024 Parade."

