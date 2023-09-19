Today marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Midwest Radio Broadcast Centre on Clare St Ballyhaunis.

The official opening was performed on Friday September 19th 2003 by Mayo native Mary Davis, who was CEO of Special Olympics Ireland at the time.

It was an eventful day for all concerned at Midwest Radio as later that night reports came through of flash flooding and a devastating landslide in North Mayo.

At the time, the county emergency plan came into operation and the new Broadcast Centre got its first taste of a night of breaking news as it happened.