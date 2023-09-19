A Sligo councillor has called on the government to provide answers on the roll out of solar panels for schools.

In September 2022, it was announced that every school in the country would be provided with free solar panels that would be funded under the department of the environment's climate action fund.

However Councillor Thomas Walsh says many schools have had no correspondence on the matter.

He says the move would be transformative for schools across the country, particularly those that are seeing extremely high energy costs.

The Fine Gael councillor told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about why the scheme needs to be accelerated as a matter of urgency.....