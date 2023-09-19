An animal welfare officer position needs to be created in the county in light of many recent incidents.

That's the view of local Independent councillor Mark Duffy.

Currently there are 9 animal welfare officers employed in the country, with none of them along the western seaboard.

Councillor Duffy says following many incidents recently throughout the county, there is an urgent need for the position to be created.

An animal welfare officer is designed to make sure animals throughout the county aren't being abused or neglected by people.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....