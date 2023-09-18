The first Eco-Powered defibrillator cabinet was installed in Achill over the weekend.

On Saturday, the new service was launched on the Achill Greenway by creator Darren Forde, as well Karen Duggan of the Achill Defib committee and representatives from Achill Tourism.

This is the first Eco powered defibrillator available on a greenway in Ireland.

The project for this piece of equipment on the Greenway at Saula was fully funded by Mayo County Council.

The EPC holds more than the defibrillator, with other medical equipment inside high grade 316 stainless which will protect it from salt and rough coastal conditions.