New rates valuations will be arriving in the post this week for business owners across the county.

Westport based Councillor Peter Flynn has urged businesses to act on this accordingly before the deadline comes next month.

This comes as good news for some 70% of business owners who will see a reduction in their rates bill.

However, for the other 30% they will see an increased rate.

Fine Gael Councillor Flynn has been giving more information on this to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: