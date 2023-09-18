The construction of a new hospital in Belmullet will be of great benefit to the people of Erris.

That’s according to local Councillor Sean Carey, who has welcomed the announcement of the construction.

Last week, the HSE gave the green light for a project brief to begin which will see the construction of a brand new hospital in Belmullet.

The plans would see the current facility demolished to make way for a state of the art building.

Minister Dara Calleary, who announced the news, said that Aras Deirbhile will receive a modular extension to allow services from the hospital to operate as normal while the new building is constructed.

When completed the new hospital will see a 50 bed unit comprising of both long stay and short stay beds.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Carey has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: