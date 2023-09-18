A new learning resource is being launched today to assist Ukrainian children attending schools in Gaeltacht areas.

The specially designed Irish / Ukrainian colouring book for primary level features translations of words and phrases, to help those fleeing the war to learn the Irish language versions of terms they are familiar with.

As well as the Ukrainian translations, the illustrations are accompanied by QR codes, to provide online pronunciation guides.

According to RTE, the 'Spraoi/Забава' book features artwork by Fearghas Mac Lochlainn and lists of words and phrases i nGaeilge, which have been translated into Ukrainian by Nadia Dobrianska.

Ms Dobrianska is a Ukrainian native, fluent in Irish, who has been displaced because of the conflict and is now living here while pupils of Scoil Cholmáin, Muigh-Inis in the Conamara Gaeltacht have provided the translations.

The publication is an initiative of the Tuismitheoiri na Gaeltachta organisation, in conjunction with Galway Rural Development.