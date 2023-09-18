A County Mayo fundraiser has raised over €14,000 for the Western Care Association.

Almost 100 people took part in this summer’s Clare Island Walk, and the event organisers presented Western Care representatives with a €14,298 cheque at a special event.

This money will be used to enhance Western Care services across Mayo.

Western Care supports 850 people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism and the annual charity walk has now raised €115,000 since it was started by a group of dedicated volunteers in 2015.