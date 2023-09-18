The traffic system in Ballinrobe at the moment is an absolute health and safety issue.

That’s the view of local Councillor Damien Ryan, who believes that no other town in the county has traffic statistics on the same level.

An 'Operation Free Flow', he says, must be put in place in order to amend the traffic problems in the town.

Every day is busy on the roads in Ballinrobe, but particularly on Friday according to the local representative who spoke following on from last Friday’s local race meeting.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor has called for Garda presence and representation to come into effect for this plan to come to fruition, and he will raise the matter at this Friday’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Councillor Ryan has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: