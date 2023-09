A significant step has been taken in the creation of a agency dedicated to dealing with domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

The Justice Minister has secured approval to publish a bill, which would provide for the statutory body.

It would be central to the delivery of services to victims and those at risk of violence.

Minister Helen McEntee says the bill will be introduced to the Dáil, and the position of CEO of the agency will be advertised, by the end of this month.