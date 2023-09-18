The 9th Irish Hair and Beauty Awards took place last night in the Clayton Hotel in Galway.

There were a number of award winners from across the region in chapter 3 of this year’s event.

Two winners head back to Ballina with their national recognition with Ricky’s Barbers winning Barbers of the Year, and the award for Spa of the Year going to Eidin Spa Great National Hotel Ballina.

In Roscommon, The Salon in Castlerea won Local Salon of the Year, while Silke Hair Studio (also in Castlerea) won both the Hair Salon of the Year West and Hair Salon of the Year Overall awards.

The Best of Galway award went to Salon 11 in Loughrea, as Seabreeze in Oranmore scooped the Aesthetic Clinic of the Year prize.

Eva’s Beauty Room won Make Up Salon of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year West went to Third Eye Beauty (both from Galway), and Studio 102 Hair & Beauty’s Cliona won Junior Stylist of the Year in what was an impressive haul from Galway based businesses.

Sligo took home two awards in the form of Tanning Salon of the Year for Hawaii Tanning Salon, and Trisha Kilfoyle of Trisha’s Hair Salon in Templeboy won Stylist of the Year.

Here is the full list of last night’s winners from chapter 3 of the event:



Local Salon of the Year: The Salon (Castlerea)

Best of Galway: Salon 11 (Loughrea )

Makeup Specialist of the Year: Nicole Reilly Makeup Artist (Cavan)

Nail Salon of the Year: Beautique Salon (Letterkenny)

Nail Technician of the Year: Jessica (Hello Gorgeous,Castleblaney )

Beautician of the Year: Charleen Gallagher (Beauty by Charleen,Killybegs)

Aesthetic Clinic of the Year: Seabreeze (Oranmore )

Skin Clinic of the Year: The Skin Buff Clinic (Donegal)

Spa of the Year: Eidin Spa Great National Hotel Ballina (Ballina)

Make Up Salon of the Year: Eva’s Beauty Room (Galway)

Semi / Permanent Make Up Specialist of the Year: Hazel Stewart, Starlashes & Phi Brows (Ramelton)

Team of the Year: Headrush Hair & Beauty (Letterkenny )

Tanning Salon of the Year: Hawaii Tanning Salon (Sligo)

Junior Stylist of the Year: Cliona (Studio 102 Hair & Beauty ,Galway )

Massage Therapist of the Year: J’adore Hair & Beauty (Monaghan)

Best Customer Experience: DK Beauty (Buncrana, Donegal )

Stylist of the Year: Trisha Kilfoyle (Trisha’s Hair Salon,Templeboy, Co Sligo)

Training Academy of the Year : Nina’s Barbers & Academy (Cootehill )

Colour Technician of the Year: Sinead (Inspire hairdressing,Monaghan )

Most Wanted Salon of the Year: Rosie Hair Salon (Roundstone)

Bridal Hair & Make Up Specialist of the Year: Edel Hennessy Hair (Cavan)

Barbers of the Year: Ricky’s Barbers (Ballina)

Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year: NCA Hairdressing (Letterkenny)

Hair & Beauty Salon of the Year: Creative Edge (Kingscourt Co Cavan)

Beauty Salon of the Year Borders: Soul Beauty (Ballyjamesduff)

Beauty Salon of the Year West: Third Eye Beauty (Galway)

Beauty Salon of the Year Overall Winner: Soul Beauty (Ballyjamesduff)

Hair Salon of the Year Borders: J’adore Hair and Beauty (Monaghan)

Hair Salon of the Year West: Silke Hair Studio (Castlerea)

Hair Salon of the Year Overall Winner: Silke Hair Studio (Castlerea)