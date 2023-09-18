Three men are due in court today, charged after an alleged public order incident in Galway City over a week ago.

Four more arrests were made last night.

Two people were injured in an alleged row between two groups, on the Headford Road in Galway City shortly after 6 on the evening of Sunday the 10th of September.

Two others were brought to hospital after a car was allegedly driven at one of the groups at speed.

Gardai have arrested four more people in connection with this public order and endangerment incident.

This brings the total number of people detained as part of this investigation to nineteen.

Three of the men in their 40s, 30s and 20s have been charged and are due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.

A teenage boy has been released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.