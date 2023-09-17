The Minister for the Environment needs to intervene if Irish Water continues to ignore a request by Mayo County Councillors for representatives of the utility company to attend a monthly meeting of the authority and answer questions that elected Councillors need answers to.

That's the view of Charlestown based Sinn Fein Councillor Gerry Murray.

At this week's monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, Councillors again called for Irish Water representatives to be invited to the October monthly meeting of the authority, however, previous invitations to do so have not been accepted by Irish Water.

There are a range of issues that Councillors insist need to be addressed, such as the attempt by Irish Water to hand back group water schemes to local authorities, problems with the utility's billing of customers and general water supply.

Councillor Murray told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley why he has called for ministerial intervention to resolve the situation: