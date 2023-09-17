An Bord Pleanála have given the green light to the restoration and adaption of the former convent school in Ballyhaunis into a new community hub.

The proposal includes internal modificaitions to the building layout, a two storey extension at the building entrance housing a lobby lift, and outdoor recreational facilities including play areas and an open air amphitheatre.

Other associated site development services are also included in the plans.

Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring says it is a very worthwhile project and one that has the potential to transform Ballyhaunis.

He says preparations can now be put in place to make an application for the Rural Regeneration Scheme when it opens.

Deputy Ring has been giving more details about the proposed plans to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: