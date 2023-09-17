Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads in heavy rainfall.

Heavy downpours overnight will clear eastwards today but the Road Safety Authority says drivers should avoid driving through surface flood water.

They say motorists should slow down on wet roads, allow greater braking distance to the vehicle in front, and take extra care when driving behind goods-vehicles, because of the spray they generate.

Cyclists and pedestrians are advised to keep to the right-hand side of the road facing traffic if there are no footpaths, wear high visibility material and ensure bikes are visible by using good front and back lights.