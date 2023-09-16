Despite allocations of funding for the completion of mobility plans for both Castlebar and Ballina in 2021, the plans have yet to be published.

That's according to local Councillor Mark Duffy.

The Independent Councillor says in 2021, €350,000 was allocated to both towns for the completion of mobility plans, which would make the towns more cyclist and pedestrian friendly and help to improve congestion.

However, to date, the company which had been appointed to both projects have had little to no communication with public representatives in the local area.

Councillor Duffy says the plans need to be published immediately so that safe travel routes can be put in place to allow people to walk and cycle in safety.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: