Clarity is needed on the role of local authority members in setting speed limits.

That's according to Ballinrobe based councillor Michael Burke.

It comes as Minister Jack Chambers has presented a speed limit review to cabinet, with the intention of reducing speed limits on roads across the country.

Councillor Burke says they are unaware as to what their specific role is when it comes to setting speed limits.

Additionally, he says that speed isn't the biggest killer on the roads, much rather the behaviour of many drivers.

Councillor Burke says he has witnessed firsthand the recklessness of some drivers on the road, from overtaking on bends and solid whit lines, to using their mobile phones while driving.

The Fine Gael councillor has been speaking to Midwest radio's Alannah Nolan: