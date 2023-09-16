The Cannonball run continues today as the group of cars head out of Ballina this morning.

Cars have been congregating at the Quay since 9.30am to assemble for departure.

The convoy will depart from the Quay towards town at approximately 10.30am via Quay Road and Riverslade (against the one-way system) and will travel through town (Pearse St and O’Rahilly St) before departing via the N26 towards Galway.

Limited parking available at the Quay NS only.

There will be a temporary diversion in place until 12pm at the Quay with no traffic access to the Quay from the junctions of Quay Road and Bóthar na gCúige and Quay Road and Creggs Road.

Local and business access only.