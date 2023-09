President Michael D Higgins will lay a wreath this afternoon to remember Garda who died in service.

The ceremony in Dublin's Phoenix Park will honour over 1,800 Gardai who lost their lives over the past 101 years.

It's taking place at 3.30pm, in front of the refurbished Garda Monument of Remembrance at Garda Headquarters.

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be among those attending.