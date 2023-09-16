12 new beds are to open in Portiuncula University Hospital next week.

These additional beds, scheduled to open on Monday, will significantly increase the hospital's capacity, ensuring that more patients across the region can receive the care they need.

The newly established Dunlo Ward, situated within the old outpatient department, has been fully revamped thanks to substantial government funding, providing a modern and comfortable space for patients.

The Dunlo Ward will be open to both medical and surgical patients, making it a versatile addition to the hospital's offerings.

This expansion is not only a remarkable development for the patients who will benefit from improved access to healthcare services but also for the hardworking staff at Portiuncula University Hospital.