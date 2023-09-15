A Do Not Consume Notice has been imposed on the Inishbofin Public Water Supply Scheme due to elevated levels of manganese. The notice applies to approximately 156 customers supplied by the scheme.

Consumers are advised that it is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants and note that this is not a Boil Water Notice. Boiling the water will not reduce manganese levels and is therefore not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume.

Alternative water supplies in the form of bulk tankers are currently being arranged and will be located at the Old Pier. The alternative water supplies will be replenished on a daily basis. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Local deputy Eamon O’Cuiv is calling on Uisce Éireann to take whatever action is necessary and make the necessary investment to eliminate this recurring problem, as the same situation occurred this time last year. The Fianna Fail deputy says islanders need to have a constant, reliable safe drinking water supply.