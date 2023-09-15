Castlebar Tidy Towns will hold an SEAI Energy Information Evening and Energy Master Plan update on Tuesday evening next, Sept 19th, from 6-8pm.

The event will take place at Lough Lannagh Leisure Centre in Castlebar and everyone is invited to attend.

It’s an opportunity for householders, businesses and community groups to find out more about how they can become more energy efficient and reduce their energy bills.

Alan Mee is the Chairperson of Castlebar Tidy Towns and he’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about next Tuesday’s event…