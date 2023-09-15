Gardaí have made three further arrests as part of ongoing investigations.

Three males, one in his 40s one in his 30s and a third in his 20s, were arrested in the course of an operation this morning, Friday 15th September 2023, in the Galway area.

They are currently detained at a Garda station in the Western region.

This brings to fifteen (15) the total number of individuals arrested to date in connection with this investigation.



Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour, to contact them.

Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area are urged to provide this material to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.