Entry Route this evening:

Cannonball will arrive via Abbey St into Ballina at approx 5.30pm and heading down Emmet St towards the Quay to arrive at the Quay from 6pm.

There will be public parking available at the Quay NS and Ballina Rugby Club on Creggs Road.

Members of the public can see the cars and take photos until approx. 7.15pm. There will be a temporary diversion in place from 5.30pm to 8pm at the Quay with no traffic access to the Quay from the junctions of Quay Road and Bóthar na gCúige and Quay Road and Creggs Road – with local and business access only.

Exit Route tomorrow Saturday morning:

Cars will congregate at the Quay from 9.30am to assemble for departure.

The convoy will depart from the Quay towards town at approximately 10.30am via Quay Road and Riverslade (against the one-way system) and will travel through town (Pearse St and O’Rahilly St) before departing via the N26 towards Galway. Limited parking available at the Quay NS only.

There will be a temporary diversion in place from 9.30am to 12pm at the Quay with no traffic access to the Quay from the junctions of Quay Road and Bóthar na gCúige and Quay Road and Creggs Road. Local and business access only.