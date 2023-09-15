Gardaí in Westport investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following an incident in Westport, County Mayo, on the 9th of September are renewing their appeal for information.

At approximately 1.20am, on Saturday the 9th of September, Peter Mc Dermott (60s) sustained serious injuries during an altercation on High Street, Westport. He was taken to Mayo University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

As part of the ongoing investigation a man in his 20s was arrested and later released without charge. A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance.

In particular, Gardaí wish to hear from pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1.00am and 2.00am on Saturday, 9th September 2023.

Those with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, captured in this timeframe and location, are asked to make available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station at 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.