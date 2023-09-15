An Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, has formally announced Mohammad Naeem as a United Nations Youth Delegate.

18 year old Mohammad is from Claremorris and has just completed his Leaving Certificate at St. Colman's College.

He is the youngest person to ever be selected and the first young person from Mayo selected for this position.

He has heavily been involved in activism on a regional, national and international level.

In 2022 he represented Ireland at the UN in Geneva with the Ombudsman for Children where he met with the UN Committee on the rights of the child and spoke about issues affecting children in Ireland.

Also last year, he was awarded Mayo Young Person of the Year, and was name Mayo Young Environmentalist of the Year in 2021. He also currently serves as the deputy president of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union.

As UN Youth Delegate, Mohammad will work closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs, including Ireland’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Irish Aid, and the National Youth Council of Ireland throughout his year in office.

Mohammad will join Alicia O’Sullivan as UN Youth Delegates 23/24.