A Castlebar based local election independent contender is calling on all elected representatives in the county who welcomed the 11 million euro funding announced for the Military Barracks in Castlebar, two and a half years ago , to make statements outlining when construction will get underway at the site.

Harry Barrett says the Military Barracks in Castlebar is one of the town’s greatest assets, and “it’s an utter disgrace that it continues to lie derelict and that the money promised to develop it appears to be buried in red tape,".

He insists that the development of the Military Barracks is an essential part of Castlebar's regeneration and is calling on those elected representatives who warmly welcomed the funding 30 months ago to make statements outlining to the people of the town where the funding now lies.