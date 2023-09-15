Cannonball the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet including Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren along with Porsche and Maserati will be arriving at Ballina Quay this evening (Friday) at 6pm

This year the official charity of Cannonball is The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation - an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions, up to the age of six, all across Ireland.

There are families in communities across the country being cared for right now by the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, including 13 families in Mayo. A total of 100 families have been supported by Jack and Jill in Mayo since the charity’s foundation in 1997.

For more information on the Cannonball 2023 route: https://www.jackandjill.ie/events/cannonball-2023/