A Mayo man remains in intensive care in Paris following an outbreak of botulism contracted in Bordeaux, while his wife has died after contracting the illness.

Her Mayo husband remains in intensive care in Paris following the outbreak which has affected a small number of Irish rugby fans

It is understood the couple travelled to Bordeaux last weekend, to attend Ireland's opening match in the Rugby World Cup.

They both took ill on their return to their home in Paris and went to hospital.

The woman, who understood to be from Athens, was discharged from hospital but subsequently died as a result of complications thought to be linked to the neurological illness.

Her husband, who is from the Castlebar area, is still being treated by doctors in France. He is understood to be in a serious condition in a Parisian medical facility.

Some of his family members have travelled to the country to be with him.

The couple, who got married at the start of the summer, were among a number of people who fell seriously ill after consuming sardines in the Tchin Tchin restaurant in Bordeaux, over a number of days in the last two weeks.

In a statement yesterday, the Irish Embassy in France said it was "aware of a botulism outbreak linked to a wine bar in Bordeaux".

"We advise Irish citizens who ate in Tchin Tchin Wine Bar between September 4th and 10th to immediately consult a doctor if experiencing any symptoms."

While, the Health Service Executive has advised that anyone who ate sardines at the wine bar between the September dates and who feel unwell to seek urgent medical care at an emergency department.

Botulism is caused by a toxin that is generated by a bacteria that can develop when preserved food is not properly sterilised.