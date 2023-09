One of the largest reductions in gas and electricity prices has been announced by Flogas.

Customers will benefit from a 30 per cent reduction in electricity and natural Gas unit rates, and standing charges.

It says it will translate to a 895 euro fall on the average standard rate electricity bill per annum, and a reduction of 778 euro in natural gas bills.

Flogas Energy is the sixth provider to announce it would be lowering its prices in recent weeks.