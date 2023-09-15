The HSE have given the green light for a project brief to begin which will see the construction of a brand new hospital in Belmullet.

The plans would see the current facility demolished to make way for a state of the art building.

Minister Dara Calleary says Aras Deirbhile will receive a modular extension to allow services from the hospital to operate as normal while the new building is constructed.

When completed the new hospital will see a 50 bed unit comprising of both long stay and short stay beds.

The Fianna Fail Minister told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that the project brief is the most detailed part of the build and could take quite a length of time....