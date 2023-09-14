Peter McDermott was recalled at his funeral today as an extraordinarily hardworking, religious minded man who found his “little piece of heaven on earth” overlooking the sea at Murrisk, Westport.

The 60-year-old, a native of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, passed away at Mayo University Hospital on Sunday from injuries received in a street incident which gardai are investigating.

A man in his 20’s was released after questioning by gardai and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mourners at the funeral Mass for the father-of-one in Louisburgh this afternoon were told of Peter’s strong work ethic which sprang from being raised, one of a family of 11, in north Leitrim in the 1960s.

Michael McDermott, Peter’s oldest brother, said that through hard farm work the family were mostly self-sufficient

He explained that Peter worked as a skilled tradesman in London and New York before returning to Ireland where he met and married Lorraine (Walsh) who shared his love for the countryside and farming.

Mourners heard that Peter came to know about the Murrisk area through his participation in the Gaelforce West endurance events.

Fr. Mattie Long, main celebrant of the Requiem Mass, spoke of Peter’s love for animals and the land and said he “found his little piece of heaven on earth” in Murrisk.

Some of the symbols brought to the alter included a picture of Peter with his “two beautiful girls, Lorraine and Croia, whom he adored and cherished”.

Following the Mass, the remains were brought to their last resting place in Murrisk Cemetery.