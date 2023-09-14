Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

There are 35 patients waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, the third most overcrowded in the country today.

There are 31 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital and 25 at University Hospital Galway.

12 patients are waiting for a bed at Mayo University Hospital.

Nationally, 485 patients are waiting on trolleys today with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 103 patients are waiting for a bed.