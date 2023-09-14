The Linenhall Arts Centre in Castlebar invite young people to apply for one of eight spaces in their Young Playwrights Programme, which will culminate in a rehearsed reading of their writing by professional actors and directors this November.

This opportunity is free of charge to participants thanks to Fighting Words, funding from the Arts Council via The Linenhall Arts Centre & Creative Ireland.

No previous playwriting experience is necessary but enthusiasm and a passion for performance writing is key. Young writers should be aged between 15 -18 years old. Successful applicants will be required to attend workshops, beginning this Saturday 16th September in Castlebar.

For more details contact Deirdre 094 902 3733 or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.