Head of Policy at the advocacy group Friends of the Earth, Gerry McEvilly, addressed yesterday’s Economic and Enterprise Special Policy Committee (SPC) of Mayo County Council to outline the risks of the expansion of the Corrib Field off the north Mayo coastline.

A recent report by the Clean Air Task Force found the actions being taken by EU countries at present will not be "sufficient" enough to reach climate 2050 targets.

In accordance with EU policy, each country is expected to achieve a 42 point 5 per cent improvement in energy efficiency by 2030.

Gerry says Ireland needs to re-assess its handling of the climate crisis and he told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why he is keen for Mayo County Council, as a local authority, to be aware of the risks of the expansion of the Corrib Gas field in light of the necessity to meet pressing climate targets….