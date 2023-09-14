Today Hope House in Foxford, an addiction centre, is celebrating thirty years in existence.

Since established in 1993, Hope House has a track record of successfully treating alcohol, drugs, gambling and other dependencies in a therapeutic and welcoming environment.

It’s one of Ireland’s leading addiction treatment centres, with international recognition.

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, has sent a letter of congratulations to Dolores Duggan and Attracta Canny and the team at Hope House for their thirty years of service.

Dolores and Attracta, two religious sisters, founded and have led the service over the last thirty years.

In his letter the President states… “everyone should be grateful that an organisation like Hope House has been in existence for three decades and particularly its record over three decades of serving the people of our country with kindness compassion and dignity…”

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley visited Hope House this week to talk to Director - Dolores Duggan and retired but acting Facility Manager- Atrracta Canny, and while the pair proudly showed her the coveted congratulatory letter from President Higgins, they were more keen to talk about the service provided by the team at Hope House and the difference the service can make to the lives of the service users and their families…