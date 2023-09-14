Kiltimagh-based Genfitt looks set to expand.

European company Kramp purchased the business recently and are planning to develop a new facility and grow their employee numbers.

Local councillor Adrian Forkan told this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council that he understands that Kramp have purchased the company but not the Genfitt facility and are currently looking for a greenfield site in and around Kiltimagh.

The Fianna Fail councillor asked that the local authority support the company and assist in locating a suitable site, saying there are 70 jobs in Genfitt at present and that number could potentially rise to 150.