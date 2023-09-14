Gardaí charged two men yesterday, aged 19 and 24, following a public order and endangerment incident which occurred on Sunday last in Galway City.

Both were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a station in the Western region following a series of search and arrest operations in the Galway area this week.

They are due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.

A total of nine people have been arrested to date as part of this investigation, eight of which have been charged to appear before the courts.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour, to contact them.

Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area are urged to provide this material to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.