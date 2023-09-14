Two route options for the Belclare to Murrisk Greenway outside Westport were presented by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to the public at an information event held in the Tavern in Murrisk yesterday (Wed).

In summary, option 1 is a 4.5 km stretch following along the existing route along the road, while the second option is a 6.5km route from Aughavale graveyard along an old famine trail which would run to the bottom of Croagh Patrick along the hills.

The preferred route is due to be published later this year with planning permission to be sought in the first half of next year (2024) for its construction.

The route is part of the controversial Clewbay Greenway that was stalled for sometime, after it was discovered that Mayo County Council had to hand back over a million euro secured for the project to the Department, as the authority had failed to adhere to the regulations around the funding scheme for the development.

Local Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley this morning that it’s a relief to see this section of the Clewbay greenway project progressing and outlined the two route options now on the table…