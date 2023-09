A junior minister has appealed for special schools to be used to provide respite care in the evenings and on Saturdays.

Tuam based, Anne Rabbitte says she pleaded with Education Minister Norma Foley for permission to use them, at the Fianna Fáil think-in this week.

It comes as carers reveal situations where a lack of respite care was available in emergency situations.

Minister Rabbitte says she is trying to ensure more respite care can be made available.