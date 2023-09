RTÉ's Director General says the sale of the Donnybrook site and voluntary redundancies may have to be considered in future.

Kevin Bakhurst has told an Oireachtas committee that the very future of RTÉ is in doubt if long term funding isn't addressed.

He says a vision document for the broadcaster will be published next month.

Along with a recruitment freeze, Mr. Bakhurst believes other revenue sources will need to be looked at...