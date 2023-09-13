It looks like a new evening train will run from Dublin to Mayo by the end of this year.

The news is very welcome by many interested groups in county Mayo, keen to secure this additional service that is proposed to serve both the Westport and Ballina lines.

A public consultation is now underway nationally on a potential new Irish Rail timetable.

It could be in place by mid-December, and includes proposals for a train from Dublin to Cork to arrive before 9am.

There's also a train to Westport in the evenings that would leave later than the current one - at 6.15pm.

Killala based Fine Gael councillor Jarlath Munnelly say this additional service, proposed to depart Heuston at 7.35pm is a very welcome development for Mayo commuters…