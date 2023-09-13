An Independent TD has expressed his vehement opposition to a petition seeking to implement 100% plant-based catering at the University of Galway, and universities around the country and world.

Roscommon Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice believes the petition is nothing short of madness.

The Plant Based Universities campaign are in charge of the petition, which has been signed by over 60 Irish academics which includes a group from the University of Galway.

This has drawn backlash from the student community, according to Deputy Fitzmaurice.

He has questioned the credibility of the petition particularly during a week in which the Irish Farmers Association are protesting against the Department of Agriculture regarding nitrate policies and farm payments.

The Independent TD has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey....