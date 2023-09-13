Gardaí in Galway have made a further arrest in connection with a public order and endangerment incident that occurred on Sunday in Galway City.

A man in his late teens was arrested in Galway yesterday evening and is currently being held at a Garda Station in the Western Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The arrest follows an altercation involving a group of individuals in the car park of a premises on Headford Road, during which a vehicle was driven recklessly at a group of people on Sunday evening last.

This is the 9th person to be arrested and detained as part of this investigation following a series of search and arrest operations in the Galway area in recent days.

Five of the individuals arrested are expected to appear before a sitting of Galway District Court this afternoon charged in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour, to contact them.

Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area are urged to provide this material to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.