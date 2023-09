RTÉ has introduced an immediate recruitment freeze and paused all discretionary expenditure while it deals with its financial position.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst informed staff of the move in an email and will update the Oireachtas Media Committee later.

Bakhurst said he regrets the decision and how it will impact on RTÉ's coverage and digital plans.

But he added it was the only responsible thing to do given falling TV licence revenue.