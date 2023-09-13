The decision by Swinford businessman Tom Lavin not to contest the forthcoming local election came as a shock to the local Fine Gael organisation.

It had been expected that Mr. Lavin would be in the field given his strong showing in the 2019 local election where he polled 1,130 first preference votes.

Mr. Lavin announced his decision at the Swinford Executive AGM on Monday night before a large attendance in Mellett's Emporium.

A new candidate will now be selected to contest the upcoming electuon. The process of identifying the new candidate is already underway. A strategy Committee is undertaking the task under the chairmanship of former long serving Councillor Joe Mellett.

The following officers were elected for the coming year:

Chairman: Tom Lavin (Swinford)

Vice Chair: Martin Brogan (Foxford)

Secretary: Conor Quinn ( Meelick)

Treasurers: John Henry ( Charlestown)

Joe Mellett (Swinford)

PRO: Douglas Kelly (Swinford)

Hon President: Vinnie O'Hora (Kiltimagh)