The high price of infant formula is putting the health and nutrition of babies at risk.

That's according to a doctor and new mother who says the Government should intervene and pressure manufacturers - many of whom are based in Ireland - to introduce a price cap.

Dr Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh says money-off coupons and supermarket point schemes also cannot be applied to baby formula.

She says many new parents are struggling with the cost and are contacting their doctors for help.