Irish Water need to allocate money for the upgrade of water mains pipes in the Lowberry/Cloonfad area as a matter of urgency.

That's according to local councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice.

The Fianna Fail councillor says for the second time since August, the water mains burst at the weekend, leaving households without water for over 12 hours on Sunday.

He says for some parts, the water is pumped uphill and many households find themselves with very weak water supply as a result of the poorer quality pipes.

Councillor Fitzmaurice has been giving more details about the weekend's events to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....